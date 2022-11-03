

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $262.8 million, or $1.31 per share. This compares with $252.5 million, or $1.26 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.18 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 46.9% to $1.270 billion from $864.4 million last year.



OGE Energy Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $262.8 Mln. vs. $252.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.31 vs. $1.26 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.18 -Revenue (Q3): $1.270 Bln vs. $864.4 Mln last year.



