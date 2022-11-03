

MILWAUKEE (dpa-AFX) - Johnson Controls Inc (JCI) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $761 million, or $1.10 per share. This compares with $269 million, or $0.38 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Johnson Controls Inc reported adjusted earnings of $682 million or $0.99 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.3% to $6.73 billion from $6.39 billion last year.



Johnson Controls Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $761 Mln. vs. $269 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.10 vs. $0.38 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $6.73 Bln vs. $6.39 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.65 to $0.67



