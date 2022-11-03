Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 03.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Ist das der Final Countdown vor dem großen Paukenschlag?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 905441 ISIN: US7075691094 Ticker-Symbol: PN1 
Tradegate
01.11.22
18:05 Uhr
34,010 Euro
+0,655
+1,96 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
PENN ENTERTAINMENT INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PENN ENTERTAINMENT INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
33,22533,70013:48
33,24033,72013:48
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
PENN ENTERTAINMENT
PENN ENTERTAINMENT INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PENN ENTERTAINMENT INC34,010+1,96 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.