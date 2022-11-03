

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $123.5 million, or $0.72 per share. This compares with $86.1 million, or $0.52 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.38 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.9% to $1.63 billion from $1.51 billion last year.



Penn National Gaming Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $123.5 Mln. vs. $86.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.72 vs. $0.52 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.38 -Revenue (Q3): $1.63 Bln vs. $1.51 Bln last year.



