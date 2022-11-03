

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The euro area jobless rate dropped to a record low in September after remaining stable in the previous four months, data released by Eurostat revealed on Thursday.



The jobless rate fell to a seasonally adjusted 6.6 percent from 6.7 percent in August, which was revised up from 6.6 percent.



In the corresponding month last year, the rate was 7.3 percent.



The number of people out of work decreased 52,000 from August to 10.988 million. Compared with September 2021, unemployment declined by 1.304 million.



The youth unemployment rate was 14.6 percent in September versus 14.4 percent in August.



The EU unemployment rate held steady at 6.0 percent in September. The jobless rate among young people aged below 25 climbed to 14.6 percent from 14.3 percent a month ago.



