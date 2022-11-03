

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) announced a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year in line with the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $155.96 million, or $1.06 per share. This compares with $174.37 million, or $1.21 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Quanta Services Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $261.12 million or $1.77 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.77 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 33.1% to $4.46 billion from $3.35 billion last year.



Quanta Services Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $155.96 Mln. vs. $174.37 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.06 vs. $1.21 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.77 -Revenue (Q3): $4.46 Bln vs. $3.35 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.15 - $6.39 Full year revenue guidance: $16.80 - $17.00 Bln



