

Sempra Energy (SRE):



Earnings: $485 million in Q3 vs. -$648 million in the same period last year. EPS: $1.53 in Q3 vs. -$2.03 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Sempra Energy reported adjusted earnings of $622 million or $1.97 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $1.79 per share Revenue: $3.617 billion in Q3 vs. $3.013 billion in the same period last year.



