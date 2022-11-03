

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dun & Bradstreet (DNB) announced a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $8.0 million, or $0.02 per share. This compares with $16.6M, or $0.04 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Dun & Bradstreet reported adjusted earnings of $123.4M or $0.29 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.29 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.7% to $556.3M from $541.9 million last year.



Dun & Bradstreet earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $8.0 Mln. vs. $16.6M. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.02 vs. $0.04 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.29 -Revenue (Q3): $556.3M vs. $541.9 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.10 - $1.14 Full year revenue guidance: $2,215 - $2,235 Mln



