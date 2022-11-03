

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Chimera Investment Corp. (CIM):



Earnings: -$204.58 million in Q3 vs. -$179.77 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.88 in Q3 vs. -$0.76 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Chimera Investment Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $62.61 million or $0.27 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.28 per share



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CHIMERA INVESTMENT-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de