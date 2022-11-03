

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $342.40 million, or $5.27 per share. This compares with $290.03 million, or $4.00 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Arrow Electronics Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $354.11 million or $5.45 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.39 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.9% to $9.27 billion from $8.51 billion last year.



Arrow Electronics Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $342.40 Mln. vs. $290.03 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $5.27 vs. $4.00 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $5.39 -Revenue (Q3): $9.27 Bln vs. $8.51 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $5.60 - $5.80 Next quarter revenue guidance: $8.95 - $9.55 Bln



