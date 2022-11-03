

FAIRFIELD (dpa-AFX) - GE Healthcare (GE) announced on Thursday that DaTscan was approved by FDA for use in patients with suspected Dementia with Lewy Bodies or DLB.



DaTscan is a radiopharmaceutical imaging agent that works by binding to dopamine transporters or DaT in the brain.



Earlier, DaTscan was indicated for use with single photon emission computed tomography imaging to visualize dopamine transporters in the brains with suspected Parkinsonian syndromes.



The company said clinical signs and symptoms of DLB can be atypical and overlap with other forms of dementia. Often up to 70 percent of patients with DLB are being misdiagnosed, often as having Alzheimer's Disease.



