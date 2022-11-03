

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Strategic Education, Inc. (STRA) reported that its third quarter adjusted earnings per share decreased to $0.33 from $0.59, a year ago. On average, three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.26, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Net income was $6.1 million compared to $3.9 million, prior year. Earnings per share was $0.25 compared to $0.16.



Third quarter revenue decreased 2.6% to $263.1 million compared to $270.1 million, prior year. Analysts on average had estimated $260.4 million in revenue.



Strategic Education also announced that it declared a regular, quarterly cash dividend of $0.60 per share of common stock. This dividend will be paid on December 5, 2022 to shareholders of record as of November 28, 2022.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

STRATEGIC EDUCATION-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de