

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Hochtief AG (HOCFF.PK), a German construction firm, on Thursday posted a rise in earnings for the third-quarter, helped by increased revenue.



For three-month period, the Essen-headquartered firm posted a nominal net profit of 115 million euros or 1.53 euros per share, compared with 99.8 million euros or 1.46 euros per share of last year.



Nominal profit before tax was at 161.7 million euros as against 154.6 million euros a year ago.



EBIT stood at 213.1 million euros, versus 193.6 million euros, posted for the third-quarter of 2021.



EBITDA moved up to 308 million euros from 269.9 million euros of previous year.



Operational net profit rose to 131.3 million euros or 1.75 euros per share, compared with 116.8 million euros or 1.71 euros per share of last fiscal.



The construction firm reported sales revenue of 7.179 billion euros, higher than 5.318 billion euros of last year quarter.



Looking ahead, for the fiscal 2022, Hochtief still expects to post operational net profit of 475 million euros to 520 million euros, an increase of 5 percent to 15 percent, year-on-year basis.



