

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Empower Brands has recalled about 518,500 Black+Decker garment steamers due to burn hazard.



According to Consumer Product Safety Commission, Black+Decker model HGS011 easy garment steamers were recalled, as the steamers can expel, spray or leak hot water during use, posing a burn hazard to consumers.



Empower Brands said it has received 241 reports of hot water expelling from the steamer, including 32 reports of burn injuries, two of which were second-degree burns.



The company has asked its customers to immediately stop using the recalled steamers and contact Empower Brands to receive a free replacement upper assembly for their steamer.



The recall involves Black+Decker model HGS011 easy garment steamers with date codes 102ZJ through 210ZJ located on the plug blades. The steamers were sold in a variety of colors.



The products were sold at Walmart, Target, Bed Bath & Beyond and other stores nationwide, including online, from June 2021 through September 2022 for between $16 and $23.



