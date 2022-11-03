

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Quaker Chemical Corp. (KWR) reported earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $25.9 million, or $1.44 per share. This compares with $31.1 million, or $1.73 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Quaker Chemical Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $31.2 million or $1.74 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.47 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.6% to $492.2 million from $449.1 million last year.



Quaker Chemical Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $25.9 Mln. vs. $31.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.44 vs. $1.73 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.47 -Revenue (Q3): $492.2 Mln vs. $449.1 Mln last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

QUAKER HOUGHTON-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de