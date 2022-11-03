

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Tidewater Inc. (TDW):



Earnings: $5.80 million in Q3 vs. -$26.26 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.10 in Q3 vs. -$0.64 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Tidewater Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $10.9 million or $0.21 per share for the period.



Analysts projected -$0.20 per share Revenue: $191.76 million in Q3 vs. $92.40 million in the same period last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

TIDEWATER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de