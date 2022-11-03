

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $613 million, or $1.73 per share. This compares with $538 million, or $1.52 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Consolidated Edison Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $579 million or $1.63 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.46 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Consolidated Edison Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $613 Mln. vs. $538 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.73 vs. $1.52 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.46



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CONSOLIDATED EDISON-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de