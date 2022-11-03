

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) released Loss for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at -$59.05 million, or -$0.31 per share. This compares with -$129.71 million, or -$0.70 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.45 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.2% to $23.63 million from $24.92 million last year.



Nektar Therapeutics earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



