

Expedia Inc. (EXPE) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $482 million, or $2.98 per share. This compares with $362 million, or $2.26 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Expedia Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $640 million or $4.05 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.12 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.3% to $3.62 billion from $2.96 billion last year.



