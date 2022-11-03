

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Regency Centers Corp. (REG) announced earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $87.58 million, or $0.51 per share. This compares with $117.41 million, or $0.69 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.46 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Regency Centers Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $87.58 Mln. vs. $117.41 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.51 vs. $0.69 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.46



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.70 - $2.73



