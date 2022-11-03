

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (MDRX) released a profit for third quarter of $15.1 million



The company's earnings came in at $15.1 million, or $0.12 per share. This compares with $16.1 million, or $0.12 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $25.5 million or $0.23 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.0% to $151.9 million from $144.7 million last year.



Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $15.1 Mln. vs. $16.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.12 vs. $0.12 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $151.9 Mln vs. $144.7 Mln last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de