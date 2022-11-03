

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS):



Earnings: -$8.0 million in Q3 vs. -$2.4 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.06 in Q3 vs. -$0.02 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $10.2 million or $0.08 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.07 per share Revenue: $228.6 million in Q3 vs. $200.6 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $231 - $251 Mln Full year revenue guidance: $880 - $900 Mln



