

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Societe Generale (SCGLF.PK, SCGLY.PK) reported that its third-quarter underlying Group net income increased to 1.41 billion euros from 1.39 billion euros, prior year. Net banking income growth was 2.3% from last year. The company said the business performance was driven by the resilience of French Retail Banking, strong growth in International Retail Banking and in Financial Services, and a robust performance from Global Markets and Financing & Advisory. Adjusted for changes in Group Structure and at constant exchange rates, net banking income growth was 3.7%, for the quarter.



Reported Group net income declined to 1.50 billion euros from 1.60 billion euros, prior year. Net banking income was 6.83 billion euros compared to 6.67 billion euros, last year.



Fréderic Oudéa, CEO, said: 'The third quarter is marked by increasing revenues, continued control of operating expenses and a contained cost of risk, while maintaining a prudent provisioning policy.'



For the nine month period, underlying group net income increased to 4.49 billion euros from 4.04 billion euros, prior year. Underlying earnings per share was 4.68 euros compared to 4.06 euros.



