

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Wohnen AG(DWHHF.PK), a German property company, in a preliminary statement on Friday posted a decline in Funds From Operations or FFO.



For the nine-month period to September, the Berlin-headquartered company posted preliminary FFO of 413.3 million euros or 0.92 euro per share, compared with 422.2 million euros or 1.22 euros per share, a year ago.



Excluding items, NAV amounted to 22.778 billion euros or 57.39 euros per share.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

DEUTSCHE WOHNEN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de