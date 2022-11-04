

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca Plc. (AZN.L, AZN) and Sanofi's Beyfortus (nirsevimab) has been approved in the European Union for the prevention of respiratory syncytial virus or RSV lower respiratory tract disease in newborns and infants during their first RSV season, the companies said in a statement on Friday.



Beyfortus is the first and only single-dose RSV passive immunisation for the broad infant population, including those born healthy, at term or preterm, or with specific health conditions.



The European Commission is the first regulatory body to grant approval to Beyfortus.



Respiratory syncytial virus is a common and highly contagious seasonal virus, infecting nearly all children by the age of two.



Beyfortus (nirsevimab) is a long-acting antibody designed for all infants for protection against RSV disease from birth through their first RSV season with a single dose. It is being developed jointly by AstraZeneca and Sanofi using AstraZeneca's YTE technology.



