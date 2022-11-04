

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's industrial production declined less-than-expected in September, after rebounding strongly in the previous month, data published by the statistical office Insee showed on Friday.



Industrial production dropped 0.8 percent month-on-month in September, reversing a revised 2.7 percent gain in August. That was below the 1.0 percent fall expected by economists.



Manufacturing output also contracted 0.4 percent from August, when it rose by 3.0 percent.



Production dropped 3.2 percent in the mining, energy, and water segment over the month, and transport equipment output logged a negative growth of 2.3 percent.



Within manufacturing, production in the coking and refining area slid 6.6 percent. Output produced in the food and beverages industries was 0.2 percent lower compared to last month, while capital goods production gained 1.0 percent.



Data also showed that construction output advanced 1.8 percent in September versus a 0.8 percent fall a month ago.



During the third quarter, manufacturing production expanded 2.6 percent compared with the corresponding period last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de