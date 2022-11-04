

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hershey Co. (HSY) released earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $399.49 million, or $1.94 per share. This compares with $444.93 million, or $2.14 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Hershey Co. reported adjusted earnings of $447.07 million or $2.17 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.10 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.7% to $2.73 billion from $2.36 billion last year.



Hershey Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $399.49 Mln. vs. $444.93 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.94 vs. $2.14 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.10 -Revenue (Q3): $2.73 Bln vs. $2.36 Bln last year.



