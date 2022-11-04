

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Friday, engineering company Fluor Corp. (FLR) provided its adjusted earnings guidance for the fourth quarter in a range of $0.50 to $0.60 per share.



On average, four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



