

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Friday, healthcare services company Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) reaffirmed its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2023 in the range of $5.05 to $5.40 per share.



On average, 14 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $5.24 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company noted that this guidance includes an update to Medical segment profit outlook to flat to 20% decline, from 10% growth to 10% decline, which reflects the impact of the previously announced simplification actions.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CARDINAL HEALTH-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de