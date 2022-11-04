

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) released earnings for third quarter of $104.93 billion



The company's earnings totaled $104.93 billion, or $0.51 per share. This compares with $138.55 million, or $0.74 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.8% to $383.62 million from $325.75 million last year.



W. P. Carey Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



W. P. Carey Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $104.93 Bln. vs. $138.55 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.51 vs. $0.74 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $383.62 Mln vs. $325.75 Mln last year.



