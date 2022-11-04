

HERZOGENAURACH (dpa-AFX) - PUMA SE (PMMAF.PK), a German maker of footwear, apparel, and accessories, said that it appointed Arne Freundt as chief executive officer of the company and chairman of PUMA's Management Board. He is receiving a contract for four years, effective January 1, 2023.



Arne Freundt (42) has served for PUMA for more than ten years and has been a member of the Management Board as Chief Commercial Officer since June 2021.



Bjørn Gulden's mandate as member of the Management Board of PUMA SE expires at the end of 2022.



