

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) said one-year data from mymobility clinical study showed that using mymobility with Apple Watch following primary knee arthroplasty, commonly known as knee replacement, can effectively guide rehabilitation, demonstrated similar outcomes to traditional care models, and significantly reduce the number of outpatient physical therapy visits.



In addition, use of mymobility with Apple Watch was associated with significantly fewer surgery-related emergency department (ED) visits, which could translate to lower costs of care.



'We're encouraged to find that positive early results from our 90-day analysis were sustained at the one-year follow up and continue to reinforce that a mymobility-based remote care regimen could yield comparable patient outcomes and potentially require fewer healthcare resources than a traditional care model,' said David Crawford, MD, one of the study's lead investigators and a joint replacement specialist at JIS Orthopedics in New Albany, Ohio.



