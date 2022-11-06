

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China will on Monday release October figures for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Imports are expected to rise 0.1 percent on year after adding 0.3 percent in September. Exports are called higher by an annual 4.1 percent, slowing from 5.7 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at $95.8 billion, up from $84.74 billion a month earlier.



Indonesia will provide Q3 numbers for gross domestic product, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 1.62 percent on quarter and 5.89 percent on year. That follows the 3.72 percent quarterly increase and the 5.44 percent yearly gain in the three months prior.



Thailand will see October figures for consumer prices, with forecasts suggesting in increase of 6.0 percent on year overall, slowing from 6.41 percent in September. Core CPI is tipped to rise an annual 3.2 percent, up from 3.12 percent in the previous month.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de