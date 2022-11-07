

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple said Sunday that it now expect lower iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max shipments than the company previously anticipated and customers will experience longer wait times to receive their new products. It is due to temporary COVID-19 restrictions at the primary Foxconn factory where the devices are assembled in Zhengzhou, China.



Recently there were reports that workers at the iPhone assembly factory in China ran away from the premises after a spurt of COVID-19 cases forced a complete lockdown at the factory.



Foxconn, which is a supplier to US-based Apple, has many workers at its Zhengzhou complex and has not provided an official count of how many are infected by COVID-19.



Apple acknowledged in its Sunday release that COVID-19 restrictions have temporarily impacted the primary iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max assembly facility located in Zhengzhou, China. The facility is currently operating at significantly reduced capacity.



Apple stated that it is working closely with supplier to return to normal production levels while ensuring the health and safety of every worker.



