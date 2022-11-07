

ASSLAR (dpa-AFX) - Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFFVF.PK, PVTCY.PK) said Sunday that it has received a notification from its major shareholder, Pangea GmbH with registered seat in Maulburg, informing it about the unconditional intent of Pangea GmbH to conclude a domination and profit transfer agreement with Pfeiffer Vacuum as the controlled company and Pangea GmbH as the controlling company with the right to transfer profits. Pangea GmbH wants to commence negotiations in the short term.



Pangea GmbH wants to simplify the coordination between the two groups of companies and in particular the decision-making processes, as this would be more in line with Busch Group's understanding as a family business.



Pangea GmbH, which belongs to the Busch Group, currently holds about 63.66% of the shares in Pfeiffer Vacuum. This means that in recent years Pangea GmbH alone consistently had had a majority of more than 75% of the votes validly cast at the respective general meetings of Pfeiffer Vacuum.



