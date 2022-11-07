

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - World markets regained momentum in the beginning of the new week. Stocks rebounded whereas commodities were pressured by China sticking on to its aggressive Zero Covid policy. Data showed China's exports and imports falling unexpectedly in the month of October. Markets are in the meanwhile, eagerly looking forward to the inflation readings from the U.S. due on Thursday.



Asian stocks finished higher. European benchmarks are mostly trading higher. Wall Street futures also portend mild gains on opening.



Dollar weakened, dragging the Dollar Index lower. Bond yields moved higher. Crude oil prices slumped as hopes of a shift in China's Covid strategy waned. Gold gained amidst the Dollar's strength. Cryptocurrencies declined.



Here is a snapshot of the world markets at this hour across stocks, currencies, bonds, commodities and cryptocurrencies.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 32,521.50, up 0.37% S&P 500 (US500) at 3,783.10, up 0.33% Germany's DAX at 13,573.00, up 0.84% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,331.40, down 0.05% France's CAC 40 at 6,423.07, up 0.10% Euro Stoxx 50 at 3,709.15, up 0.56% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 27,527.64, up 1.21% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 6,933.70, up 0.60% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,077.82, up 0.23% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 16,595.91, up 2.69%



Currencies:



EURUSD at 0.9991, up 0.31% GBPUSD at 1.1454, up 0.69% USDJPY at 146.74, up 0.10% AUDUSD at 0.6474, up 0.13% USDCAD at 1.3472, down 0.05% Dollar Index at 110.40, down 0.43%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.173%, up 0.37% Germany at 2.326%, up 1.57% France at 2.851%, up 0.87% U.K. at 3.6085%, up 1.65% Japan at 0.248%, down 0.80%



Commodities:



Crude Oil WTI Futures (Dec) at $92.19, down 0.45% Brent Oil Futures (Jan) at $98.27, down 0.30% Gold Futures (Dec) at $1,681.60, up 0.30%



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $20,746.26, down 2.35% Ethereum at $1,572.93, down 3.50% BNB at $331.89, down 5.56% XRP at $0.4695, down 4.29% Dogecoin at $0.1154, down 7.24%



