

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NRG Energy Inc (NRG) announced earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $67 million, or $0.29 per share. This compares with $1.62 billion, or $6.60 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.43 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 28.7% to $8.51 billion from $6.61 billion last year.



NRG Energy Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $67 Mln. vs. $1.62 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.29 vs. $6.60 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.43 -Revenue (Q3): $8.51 Bln vs. $6.61 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

NRG ENERGY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de