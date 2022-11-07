

CANONSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Viatris Inc. (VTRS) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $354.3 million, or $0.29 per share. This compares with $311.5 million, or $0.26 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 10.1% to $4.08 billion from $4.54 billion last year.



Viatris Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $354.3 Mln. vs. $311.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.29 vs. $0.26 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $4.08 Bln vs. $4.54 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $16.2 - $16.7 Bln



