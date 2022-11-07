

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - More than four million people in Ukraine are facing significant power outages as Russia stepped up attacks targeting the country's power generating stations.



Ukraine's state-energy company Ukrenergo warned on Monday that scheduled and unscheduled power cuts can be expected across the country in coming days.



'From 6:00 a.m. and until the end of the day, there will be scheduled power outages in Kyiv city, and Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Sumy, Kharkiv, Poltava regions,' Ukrenergo announced on social media.



'There will also be emergency outages in certain regions. They will be introduced by regional power distribution companies in case the deficit is bigger than planned. In case of emergency blackouts, electricity may be cut off earlier than planned and consumption restrictions may last longer,' it added.



The country's power grid is still unable to resume full operation after the terrorist attacks of Russia, according to Ukrenergo. 'We have to introduce power outages in some regions to avoid overloading of high-voltage infrastructure.'



Meanwhile, Kyiv's mayor Vitali Klitschko has warned residents of the capital city to prepare for the worst, anticipating further Russian attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure.



He described the Rusian strategy as 'terrorism' and 'genocide.' 'Our enemies are doing everything to keep the city without heat, electricity, and water supply, and in general, they want us all to die,' he added.



Russian forces started attacking Ukraine's energy and infrastructure targets on October 10 as winter is in sight.



The Russians have also intensified attacks on civilian targets in the southern city of Kherson, according to the Ukrainian military.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de