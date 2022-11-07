

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) reported Monday that its third-quarter net loss was $109.6 million or $1.56 per share, compared to last year's loss of $28.1 million or $0.42 per share.



On average, 12 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected loss of $1.31 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Total other income declined to $9.64 million from $41.52 million a year ago.



License and collaboration revenue was $15.80 million, up from prior year's $763 thousand.



As of September 30, the company's cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $1.1 billion, compared to $965.6 million as of December 31, 2021.



In pre-market activity on Nasdaq, Beam shares were losing around 4.2 percent to trade at $41.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BEAM THERAPEUTICS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de