

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Monday's pre-market trading (as of 07.35 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) is up over 27% at $22.20 Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NERV) is up over 18% at $3.02 Allbirds, Inc. (BIRD) is up over 15% at $3.48 D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) is up over 13% at $2.78 TransMedics Group, Inc. (TMDX) is up over 7% at $59.98 AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD) is up over 7% at $19.76 Perfect Corp. (PERF) is up over 7% at $9.83 Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) is up over 6% at $28.66 Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) is up over 5% at $14.99 XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is up over 5% at $8.30



In the Red



Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. (HUDI) is down over 25% at $134.95 Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (APRN) is down over 16% at $1.72 Sentage Holdings Inc. (SNTG) is down over 11% at $3.60 Intrepid Potash, Inc. (IPI) is down over 7% at $33.34 Annovis Bio, Inc. (ANVS) is down over 6% at $11.67 Peak Bio, Inc. (PKBO) is down over 6% at $7.32 FAT Brands Inc. (FAT) is down over 5% at $7.27



