

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Welltower Inc. (WELL):



Earnings: -$6.77 million in Q3 vs. $179.66 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.01 in Q3 vs. $0.42 in the same period last year. Analysts projected $0.16 per share Revenue: $1.47 billion in Q3 vs. $1.24 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.08 to $0.13



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

WELLTOWER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de