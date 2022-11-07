

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (PACB):



Earnings: -$76.97 million in Q3 vs. $16.54 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.34 in Q3 vs. $0.08 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$72.46 million or -$0.32 per share for the period.



Analysts projected -$0.33 per share Revenue: $32.31 million in Q3 vs. $34.89 million in the same period last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de