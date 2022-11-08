

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Carrefour (CRERF.PK, CRRFY.PK, 0NPH.L) said the company is launching its new strategic plan, Carrefour 2026, to accelerate its transformation. The company is stepping up the pace of its annual investments to 2.0 billion euros, and has set a target of more than 1.7 billion euros in net free cash flow by 2026.



Under the plan, the Group will continue to develop and promote its range of Carrefour-branded products with the aim of representing 40% of food sales in 2026. The Group will increase the number of partner producers to 50,000.



The Group also confirmed its objective that omnichannel customers should represent 30% of Carrefour customers in 2026, compared with 11% in 2021.



Carrefour is also joining forces with Publicis to create a leader in Retail media. The partnership will take the form of a joint venture in which Carrefour will hold 51%.



Carrefour noted that the cash generated will enable a cash dividend to be paid each year, with annual growth of at least 5%. The Group will continue share buyback policy initiated in 2021 with annual programs.



