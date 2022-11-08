

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Voting for U.S. mid-term elections has begun on Tuesday.



The first poll to open was in Vermont, at 5 AM EST, followed by Arizona, Connecticut, Indiana, Kentucky, New York and Virginia.



All the 435 seats in the House of Representatives are up for election, alongside one-third of the Senate. Out of the 35 seats being contested, tough, key races are taking place in Nevada, Arizona, Georgia and Pennsylvania.



Also up for grabs are 36 state governorships.



The Democratic Party narrowly holds the majority in the House, but an outcome in favor of the Republicans will have a major impact on the remaining two years of Joe Biden's presidency. GOP lawmakers will be able to effectively block Biden's agenda and nearly every piece of legislation proposed by him in the Congress.



Biden's approval rating among voters has been below 50 percent since August 2021.



Polls suggest that Republicans are poised to take control of the House and the Democrats could hold on to the Senate.



More than 41 million voters in 47 states have already cast their votes through postal ballots or early voting, but the majority of people will cast their ballots Tuesday.



President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump hit the campaign trail on election eve. Biden addressed a rally Monday night for Maryland's gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore and the state's Democratic Party candidates.



Biden acknowledged that Democrats face an uphill task to retain control of Congress.



Trump rallied for Republican Senate candidate J.D. Vance in Ohio. He has promised to make a big announcement next Tuesday if he will be in the running to be the Republican presidential candidate for 2024.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de