

HERZOGENAURACH (dpa-AFX) - PUMA SE (PMMAF.PK), a German maker of footwear, apparel, and accessories, Tuesday said that Chief Commercial Officer Arne Freundt takes charge as Chairman of the Management Board and CEO with immediate effect.



Freundt succeeds Bjørn Gulden, who becomes CEO of German sportswear maker Adidas AG (ADDYY.PK, ADDDF.PK).



PUMA announced last week that Bjørn Gulden's mandate as member of the Management Board would expire at the end of 2022, and that Freundt will be appointed as CEO and chairman of Management Board with effect from January 1, 2023.



Freundt has served for PUMA for more than ten years and has been a member of the Management Board as Chief Commercial Officer since June 2021.



