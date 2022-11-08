

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Adidas AG (ADDYY.PK, ADDDF.PK) said on Tuesday it has appointed former Puma chief Bjørn Gulden as its Chief Executive Officer, with effect from January 1, 2023, to succeed outgoing CEO Kasper Rorsted.



Rorsted and the Supervisory Board have mutually agreed that he will step down as CEO and leave the company upon expiry of November 11.



Harm Ohlmeyer, Chief Financial Officer of Adidas, will serve as the chief until the new CEO takes over.



Gulden has been serving as CEO of Puma SE since 2013. He was Senior Vice President of Apparel and Accessories at Adidas from 1992 to 1999.



