

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $414.209 million, or $2.54 per share. This compares with $359.068M, or $2.09 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.95 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.0% to $4.362 billion from $4.319 billion last year.



Expeditors International of Washington Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



