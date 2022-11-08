

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - At the Climate Change Summit in Egypt, the U.S. Government released a Nature-Based Solutions Roadmap, an outline of strategic recommendations to put the country on a path that will unlock the full potential of nature-based solutions to address climate change, nature loss, and inequity.



This marks the first time the U.S. developed a strategy to scale up nature-based solutions.



John Podesta, Senior Advisor to the President for Clean Energy Innovation and Implementation, and chair of President Biden's National Climate Task Force, unveiled the roadmap at the opening of the U.S. Center at United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change's Conference of the Parties (COP27). Podesta urged other nations to join the U.S. by taking bold action to invest in nature.



The Roadmap submitted to the National Climate Task Force calls on expanding the use of nature-based solutions and outlines five strategic areas of focus for the federal government: Update Policies to Accelerate Nature-Based Solutions; Unlock Funding for Nature-Based Solutions; Lead with Federal Facilities and Assets; Train the Nature-Based Solutions Workforce; and Prioritize Research, Innovation, Knowledge, and Adaptive Learning.



President Biden has already commitment to reduce U.S. greenhouse gas emissions 50-52 percent below 2005 levels in 2030, to conserve at least 30 percent of U.S. lands and waters by 2030, and to increase community resilience to extreme weather and other climate impacts.



'By announcing this roadmap and actions at the UNFCCC COP27, we recognize the need for global action to confront these triple crises and look forward to announcing additional actions during the upcoming Convention on Biological Diversity COP15,' the White House said.



