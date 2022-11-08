

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market shrugged off a weak start and moved higher to close on a firm note on Tuesday, in line with the trend seen across Europe.



The benchmark SMI ended with a gain of 76.65 points or 0.71% at 10,827.04. The index scaled a low of 10,718.32 and a high of 10,845.27 intraday.



Logitech, Sika and Geberit gained 4 to 4.3%. Sonova climbed 3.55% and Givaudan ended nearly 3% up. Swiss Life Holding, Partners Group, Lonza Group and Credit Suisse surged 1.7 to 2%, while Alcon gained about 1.2%.



Zur Rose, up nearly 6.5%, was the biggest gainer in the Mid Price Index. VAT Group, Bachem Holding, Straumann Holding, Belima Holding, SIG Combibloc, Adecco, Kuehne & Nagel, George Fischer, Temenos Group and Durfy gained 2 to 6%.



Swatch Group slipped 2.5%. PSP Swiss Property and Roche Holding lost 1.4% and 1.81%, respectively.



