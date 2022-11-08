

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $106.55 million, or $1.46 per share. This compares with $102.11 million, or $1.38 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.41 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.2% to $523.95 million from $484.33 million last year.



Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $106.55 Mln. vs. $102.11 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.46 vs. $1.38 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.41 -Revenue (Q1): $523.95 Mln vs. $484.33 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2045 - $2052 Mln Full year revenue guidance: $4.90 - $4.94



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

JACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de